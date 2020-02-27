Police kill five members of the dreaded Kisauni gang

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
The five were among 20-member machete wielding criminal gang who terrorized residents of Mishomoroni and Junda at around 5.30pm.
Five suspected gangsters were on Wednesday evening killed by police after they injured 10 people in a series of attacks in Kisauni area in Mombasa County.

The five were among 20-member machete-wielding criminal gang who terrorized residents of Mishomoroni and Junda at around 5.30 pm.

Kisauni Sub-county Police Commander, Julius Kiragu, confirmed the incident, saying they have launched a manhunt for the other members of the gang who are suspected to belong to the dreaded ‘Wakali Kwanza’ criminal group.

“The five were among a gang of at least 20 gangsters armed with pangas who stormed the area at around 5:30pm and began attacking anyone on sight without stealing or destroying property,” said Kiragu, Thursday.

According to Kiragu, the remaining members of the gang managed to escape through the ocean using a canoe after being confronted by the police.

The 10 people who were injured with deep panga cuts were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment.

Kiragu said the gang is believed to have launched the attack against the innocent civilians in a revenge mission after one of their member was gunned down by police on Tuesday.

He said police will pursue members of the notorious gang which has been terrorizing residents of the area.

 

