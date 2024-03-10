Police launch investigations into death of 13-year old pupil

Police in Nairobi are holding four people including the director of Joy Garden primary school in Umoja over the mysterious death of a pupil at the school.

Police have poked holes on a narrative by the school administration that the death of the pupil, whose body was found lying dead at a balcony in the school on Friday evening, could have been occasioned by a fall.

According to a report booked by the school Director Jane Kimani, the Grade eight pupil at the boarding institution was discovered missing at 6.30pm when she did not show up for supper.

The reportee indicated that a search had then been conducted throughout the school’s eight storey building before stumbling on her lifeless body at a 1st floor balcony outside the Director’s office.

After visiting the scene, Buruburu police who examined the body established that the injuries on the pupil’s body were not consistent with a fall from a higher floor as insinuated by the school management, leading to the arrest of four staff members to assist in the investigations.

Those being questioned by detectives are Jane Kimani, the school’s director, the head teacher James Mungai as well as the school’s accountant Caroline Matheka and Anthony Kimani.

The scene has since been processed and the body moved to Mama Lucy Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy.