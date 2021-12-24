Police launch investigations into Dennis Itumbi’s alleged abduction

Police have launched investigations into the alleged abduction of Deputy President William Ruto’s digital strategist Dennis Itumbi.

In a statement released on Friday, National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said they will be seeking to establish circumstances surrounding the incident.

He appealed to members of the public who may have information on the same to report to any police station or their hotline numbers.

Police said the matter had since been reported at Thindigua Police Post and booked under OB number 10/23/12/2021.

The statement by the police comes hours after the controversial blogger was found alive but badly injured after six hours of torture.

Itumbi was later taken to Uhai Neema hospital in Kasarani area for attention and put on a drip and later moved to Nairobi West.

Itumbi had been missing for hours after a suspected abduction. He was picked up on Thursday by four men along Kiambu Road as he left a barbershop, witnesses said.

Witnesses said the men approached Itumbi and forced him to the back seat of a silver Toyota Allion before they drove away towards the city centre.

By Thursday evening, Itumbi’s car, a Mercedes Benz, was still parked in the parking lot next to Joes Apartment, opposite Quickmart supermarket, Kiambu Road.

Police, politicians and some members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party visited the scene as police said they had launched investigations. No claim had been made so far.

His friends rushed to Parklands Police Station following claims he was there in vain. They launched a search until midnight when news broke out he had been found alive but injured.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei addressed the media at the police station and claimed the blogger was taken away by state agents.