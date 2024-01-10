Police launch investigations into shooting incident in Kisii

Police have commenced investigations into a shooting incident in Kisii where several people were injured.

Unknown individuals are reported to have stormed a meeting convenedby Governor Simba Arati before hurling teargas and shooting indiscriminately.

The Monday incident received condemnation from Kisii County security committee.

The County Commissioner Tom Anjere says that investigations are underway and called on those with crucial information to come forward.

Area leaders have called on the relevant authorities to take legal action against the legislator.

MP SylvanusOsoro has since distanced himself from the incident saying he was within the area to disburse bursaries and launch roads when he learned of the fracas.

He called for political tolerance, even as he accused the governor’s supporters of allegedly attacking his supporters and destroying their equipment.