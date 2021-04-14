Police launch manhunt for attackers in Isiolo-Garissa clashes

A multi-agency security team including Border Patrol Unit, GSU, the police and National Police Reservists drawn from Isiolo and Garissa counties have launched a manhunt for over 70 bandits who attacked residents of Kambi Samaki village in Lagdera sub-county that left five people dead on Sunday afternoon.

At the same time the police have begun both voluntary and forceful disarmament of illegal firearms in the area.

Kambi Samaki lies in the disputed area between Isiolo and Garissa which has resulted into a boundaries row between the two counties.

Local national government and political leaders continue to condemn the attack and are calling for dialogue in resolving the protracted border disputes between the two counties.

Speaking after visiting the scene of the attack, Garissa County Commissioner Meru Mwangi termed the attack as ‘very unfortunate’ promising that government will do everything within its powers to bring the attackers to book.

“What happened here is very unfortunate. We are leaving a security team here to hunt down the bandits. We will do everything in our powers to arrest and charge the culprits,” Mwangi said.

Lagdera MP Mohamed Hire alleged that the attack was meant to scare away the residents of the area by burning down their houses and property.

“We are calling the government to set up a police post in this area. Burning down houses is a plan to scare away us. We will not move from this place. We will rebuild our houses because this place is part of Garissa County,” Hire said.

According to the MP, over 70 militants armed with AK 47 rifles attacked the village on Sunday 15 afternoon looting shops and burning down 15 houses.

They made away with seven motorbikes alongside 30 camels belonging to Hussein Roble and Ali Adan both herders in Kambi samaki area.

According to Noor Mahat Abdi, a victim of the attack said he had to run for his dear life by hiding in the nearby thicket when the attackers struck.

“When the gun went silent, I returned to find my three houses on fire. I have lost everything. They took away my motorbike. I don’t know where my wife and children are,” Abdi said.

The Kenya Red Cross are providing 20 households with non-food items.

Those killed during the attack are Burey Adow 18, who was pregnant, Yerrow Mohamed 80 and Adow Abdow. The names of two other victims whose bodies were recovered in the thickets were not immediately revealed.

A National Police Reservist, Noor Keinan who lost his firearm to the attackers and sustained serious injuries is receiving treatment at Benane hospital.

