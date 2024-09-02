Police launch manhunt for Kenya Power transformer vandalism suspects

Police officers in Upper Nyakach location of Kisumu County have launched a manhunt for suspects behind the vandalisation of a Kenya Power transformer in the area.

The suspects who took advantage of a Sunday night power blackout in the area, brought down and drained oil from the transformer at KaGeorge village.

Upper Nyakach Assistant County Commissioner, Dawin Orina, said a member of the public who was woken up by commotion at 3:30 am, mobilised others who quickly rushed to site.

The suspects, he said, sped-off on a getaway motorbike and are still at large.

Officers from Ogoro Police Station, he said, responded swiftly and cordoned-off the scene.

Kenya Power, he said, has taken up the matter and was conducting investigations, adding that anybody found culpable, will face the full force of the law.

Cases of transformer vandalism and theft, he said, were on the rise in the area and the neighbouring Kericho County, asking members of the public to remain vigilant and support security agencies, to bring those involved to book.

“Those who are near these installations must remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the authorities, so that those stealing our transformers are nabbed,” he said.