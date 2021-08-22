Police launch manhunt for robbery gang in Kisauni

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have launched a manhunt for robbery with violence suspects who escaped the wrath of irate villagers of Toa Tugawe village, in Kisauni Mombasa, Sunday morning.

The suspects who escaped with multiple injuries were part of a gang that had staged a robbery in the village and left with valuables of unknown value, after breaking into the house of one Kennedy Chogo.

“Chogo had raised alarm attracting villagers who left their houses in their numbers during the 4am incident, and came to his rescue,” said the DCI.

The villagers however descended on one of the robbers injuring him fatally, as the rest staged their escape.

The detectives who are following crucial leads following the incident, are calling upon the members of the public who might have information that can lead to their arrest to contact them on their anonymous toll free line on 07800722203.