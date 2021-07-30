Police launch manhunt for three rape suspects in Wajir

Police in Wajir County have launched a manhunt for three suspects who allegedly raped a sixteen-year-old girl in Wajir East.

According to Fatuma Yussuf Wajir civil society chair lady, the class eight pupil from Bahati Primary school in Makaror location was forced into a taxi by the three known culprits, who later raped her in the nearby bushes.

“The young girl was forced into the taxi, rape in the thick bushes, she is bleeding a clear indication of forceful penetration, this is not our culture neither our religion we are condemning it in the strongest term possible,”. said Fatuma.

Wajir East Deputy Police Commander Augustine Amaria has promised to do anything possible to arrest the suspect.

Amaria added that once arrested the suspects will be taken to court.

Wajir Makaror area chief Khalif Noor has also confirmed the incident adding that the suspects are locals.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Wajir Referral Hospital.