Police launch probe into Vihiga Boys High School fire

by Margaret Kalekye

Police have launched investigations into a fire incident at Vihiga boys high School that destroyed a dormitory.

Attempts by students to salvage their belongings were hampered by the Friday raging fire which is reported to have started during the morning assembly.

According to the panicked students, they noticed smoke coming from the direction of the dormitory and informed the teacher who was addressing them.

Fire brigade personnel from Vihiga County were called in to put out the inferno that lasted over one hour.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

  

Latest posts

Nyandarua heading towards achieving zero malnutrition

Christine Muchira

Only 2pc of Busia population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Christine Muchira

Atwoli asks government to close employment agencies

Margaret Kalekye

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More