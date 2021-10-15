Police launch probe into Vihiga Boys High School fire

Police have launched investigations into a fire incident at Vihiga boys high School that destroyed a dormitory.

Attempts by students to salvage their belongings were hampered by the Friday raging fire which is reported to have started during the morning assembly.

According to the panicked students, they noticed smoke coming from the direction of the dormitory and informed the teacher who was addressing them.

Fire brigade personnel from Vihiga County were called in to put out the inferno that lasted over one hour.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.