Police launch probe over abduction of four children in Thika

Police in Thika East sub County are investigating an alleged kidnapping incident of four children at Gatuanyaga area, Kiambu County on Tuesday evening . Area Deputy Sub County Police Commander Muthee Nyaga says the four were allegedly abducted while playing outside their residence before they were sprayed with a sleeping dose and bundled into a car. The children allegedly escaped unhurt from their kidnappers. This even as the Deputy Sub County Police Commander cautioned parents to be vigilant about their childrens’ safety.

  

