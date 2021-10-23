Police linked to serial killer Masten Wanjala’s escape charged

Three police officers have been charged with aiding the escape of self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala.

Philip Mbithi, Kamakia Mutuma and Precious Mwende pleaded not guilty and were granted cash bail of Ksh 150,000.

They denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi and were each granted a bond of Ksh 300,000 and a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of Ksh 150,000.

The case will be mentioned on the 4th of November.

Elsewhere, acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu can now be sworn in as the governor after her predecessor

Mike Sonko lost an application seeking to bar her from doing so.

The court ruled that Sonko had been out of office for more than 10 months and is no longer Nairobi Governor.

Therefore this now paves the way for the acting Governor Anne Kananu to be sworn in as the Nairobi Governor.

However, if determined that his political rights were violated Sonko will then be paid damages.