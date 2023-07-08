Police lob tear gas to disperse protesters at Central Police station

Police officers Saturday morning lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse a section of activists who had converged at Central Police station.

The activists were at the police station to enquire on the status of the 75 protesters who were arrested Friday following the Saba Saba protest.

Led by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, the Kenya Human Rights Commission stated that only 26 of the 75 have been processed awaiting arraignment on Monday.

This comes as Azimio leader Raila Amolo Odinga has called on his supporters to show up once again on Wednesday for a fresh round of protest against the Finance Act 2023.