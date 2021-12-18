Police looking for three Sunstar hotel directors on the run

The government is looking for three owners of the Sunstar hotel which collapsed on Friday in Makeji, Gatanga, Murang’a County.

Central Regional Commisioner, Wilfred Nyagwanga, has directed for the arrest of the hotel’s three directors and six other professionals who were in charge of various works at the collapsed building starting with the resident engineer who’s being pursued in his rural home in Nyanza.

Addressing the press at the site, Nyagwanga asked the fugitives to surrender to the police saying it was an offense for anyone to go into hiding after such a mishap instead of assisting the police with investigations.

Meanwhile, rescuers have retrieved three bodies from the debris of the building and the rescue operation are going around the clock led by a multi agency team comprising of personnel from KDF, NYS, National Police Service among others.

Authorities believe there are five more people trapped beneath the rubble of the four-storey building.

Nyangwanga is attributing the building’s collapse to professional negligence.

He said contractors were using Y10 steel to build column structures instead of the recommended Y16 which compromised the integrity of the building works.

Murang’a governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, is blaming the National Construction Authority for abdicating its supervisory duties on ongoing constructions in the county.

Wa Iria said the building could not have come down if professionals from the authority took their work seriously.