Police in Machakos arrest six in stock theft syndicate

Six people have been arrested in connection to a stock theft syndicate in Machakos County.

According to Athi River Sub County Police Commander Anderson Njagi, five of the suspects had been locked up at Athi River Police Station while another at Kiserian Police Station.

Those detained at Athi River police station include: Pauline Muthoni, David Macharia, Peter Njenga, Ngenoi Hilalu and Samwel Mwangi.

Speaking at a press briefing, Njagi said they had put the cartels on their radar.

The police boss said they made the arrests after intensive investigations with the help of the Athi River Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives alongside their counterparts from the Forensic Investigations Department at the headquarters.