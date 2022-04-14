Police nab four notorious drug traffickers in Mombasa

Four notorious drug traffickers were arrested Wednesday evening at the Likoni Ferry in Mombasa while ferrying a substance suspected to be heroin.

Ali Mwakileo, Swaleh Mgoshi, Zacharia Mwakisuwa and Juma Mgoshi were arrested after being found in possession of the substance, which was carefully concealed in a shopping bag and hidden beneath the car’s bonnet.

Their arrest was effected by detectives drawn from the Transnational and Organized Crimes Unit (TOCU), following intelligence leads.

The suspects are currently in custody at a police station in Mombasa, pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, samples of the substance have since been flown to the city for analysis at the Chemistry and Toxicology unit based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.