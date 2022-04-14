Police nab four notorious drug traffickers in Mombasa

ByClaire Wanja
Tags

Four notorious drug traffickers were arrested Wednesday evening at the Likoni Ferry in Mombasa while ferrying a substance suspected to be heroin.

Ali Mwakileo, Swaleh Mgoshi, Zacharia Mwakisuwa and Juma Mgoshi were arrested after being found in possession of the substance, which was carefully concealed in a shopping bag and hidden beneath the car’s bonnet.

Their arrest was effected by detectives drawn from the Transnational and Organized Crimes Unit (TOCU), following intelligence leads.

The suspects are currently in custody at a police station in Mombasa, pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, samples of the substance have since been flown to the city for analysis at the Chemistry and Toxicology unit based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

  

Latest posts

Kilifi County receives pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment

Claire Wanja

Security agencies enhance surveillance ahead of general elections

Christine Muchira

Union signs new deal for flower workers in Nakuru County

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More