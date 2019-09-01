A contingent of security officers have been deployed to the Narok ahead of planned phase two of Mau eviction set to kick off Monday.

Dozens of officers have already arrived at the eviction designated area after locals defied orders to vacate as directed by the government.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko had on Saturday ordered those claiming to hold genuine title deeds to present them to the Narok County Commission for verification.

He ruled out any compensation for those who had been evicted from the Mau forest saying they had illegally occupied the forest.

Tobiko said the forests were critical water catchment areas that must be protected.

He accused some leaders of politicizing the Mau issue for their own selfish gains.

The government issued a 60 day notice for illegal occupants to willingly vacate the forest or face forceful eviction.

A section of locals have already left the forest with their belongings and promised to support the eviction exercise.

Already Rift Valley County Commissioner George Natembeya has ordered 15 schools in Mau Forest closed, and warned parents against sending their children there on Monday when schools re-open for third term.

A number of lawyers have already moved to the court to challenge the eviction orders claiming due process has not been followed.

