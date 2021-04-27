Police net 2.7 tons of suspected contraband sorghum in Marsabit

Investigations into the origin of 2.7 tons of contraband sorghum are underway in Marsabit as the Government seeks to curb revenue loss along the porous border.

Marsabit County Police Commander Samuel Mutunga said the lorry loaded with 343 bags of 50-kilogram sorghum was intercepted in Marsabit town last night and two suspects arrested after a tip off.

Mutunga said that the owner of the consignment told the police that the commodity with an estimated value of Ksh 976,500 was from his farm fields in Hurri Hills in North Horr sub-county and that he was transporting it to the Market in Meru.

The County police commander however said the claim was suspicious saying such farming doesn’t take place in the semi-arid sub-county.

He said the police suspects the commodity was smuggled from a neighbouring country and was being ferried to beer brewing companies in the Country.

Mutunga said that they are also exploring the possibility that the sorghum may have been stolen relief food at a time when Marsabit county is going through severe drought.

The truck driver and the conductor were arrested and are assisting the police with investigations.

According to the county police commander, the Kenya Revenue Authority office at the Moyale border point had no information concerning the seized goods.