Police net rolls of bhang worth Kshs 6M at Ol Kalou home

Police in have impounded bhang with an estimated street value of Sh6 million, at a private home in Ol Kalou town.

Nyandarua Central Sub County Police Commander Dahir Mohamed said the drug was on transit from Nakuru to Mombasa, when police officers intercepted it along the Ol Kalou – Njabini road, prompting the suspect(s) to speed off.

“We were informed at around 4 am on Saturday night that a private vehicle registration number KCG 624S, which had been spotted along the road, had been abandoned at a homestead. A total 12, 200 rolls of bhang weighing 482kg were netted,” noted Dahir.

Mr Dahir, who noted that one suspect was later arrested while trying to escape on foot, said that the bhang was being ferried in a Toyota Wish and had been stacked in sacks.

Dahir said the suspects shall remain in police custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

He said the bhang shall be handed over to the anti-narcotics team for further assessment.

The route is largely being used by drug peddlers to transit drugs given its easier accessibility into other neighbouring counties.

The police commander told the residents to be on high alert as crime incidents had been rising in the area.