A court in Naivasha has ruled that Corporal Joseph Kamau Muthunga, who is suspected to have killed a senior police officer, be held in police custody to allow for further investigations. Corporal Kamau is accused of shooting his boss sergeant Ayub Apollo in Kedong ranch on Christmas Day. The investigating officer had applied to have the suspect held for 14 days to allow them finish their investigations but the court granted them 8 days.

