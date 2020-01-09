Police officer accused of setting ex-lover on fire denies murder charges

A police officer accused of dousing his ex-lover and her sister with petrol and setting them ablaze has denied attempted murder charges.

Saka Achimba was arraigned before Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Mararo.

It is alleged that he committed the crime on December 28, 2019, at Fire Administration Police line in Bondeni estate

Saka Achimba had his day in court on Thursday with the prosecution objecting his release on bail.

Through state counsel Nelly Waweru the prosecution requested the court to detain him claiming that the two victims Phanice and Ruth Nyabaro who are sisters were still under critical condition at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

However, the defence counsel told the court that the accused had a constitutional right to be granted bail adding that being a security officer he was not a flight risk.

The matter will be mentioned on January 13.

Meanwhile, former Nakuru County Secretary Joseph Motari denied charges of abuse office before Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo who released him on a 500,000 shillings bond, a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of 100,000 shillings.

He was charged that on February 24, 2016, being the county Secretary he unlawfully used his position to improperly confer a benefit to Johnson Kamau with an appointment to the position of water.

Through his lawyers Tom Ojienda, David Mongeri and Harry Gakinya, Motari had sought to be released on free bond on grounds that he is not a flight risk.

The case will be heard on January 13, 2020.