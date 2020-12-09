Police officer among four suspects arrested over robbery with violence

A police officer based at the Ruiru police station is among four suspects in police custody over a robbery incidence where an accountant lost over 5 million shillings.

The officers alongside three workers at the Mitsumi Business Park were arrested by detectives based at Parklands police station following a robbery with violence incident where they robbed an accountant of 50,000 USD.

Armed with pistols, the four, together with others who are being sought accosted the accountant while inside a lift as she was heading to deposit the cash in the bank.

According to detectives, 10,000 US dollars was recovered from Albert Ochola house in the city’s Huruma estate. Ochola, who is a plumber at Mitsumi Business Park, is among those arrested in connection with the robbery.

A further 12,300 USD was recovered from Walter Kiverenge’s house at Kawagware. The staff supervisor had concealed the cash inside a water dispenser.

A fourth suspect Bernard Ogutu Oketch in whose residence in Mathare area one, 10,000 USD, a brand-new TV and two mobile phones were recovered was also arrested.

The suspects will be arraigned on Thursday.