Police officer arraigned in court for allegedly raping a woman at gun point

A senior police officer in Kajiado North Sub County has been arraigned before a Ngong law court, charged with raping a woman at gun point.

According to the case on OB NO 411/17/2023, Alfred Juma is accused of approaching the victim who was walking from Ngong towards Gichagi last week on Friday 17th 2023 at around 11:20 pm.

The officer who was produced before Ngong Sub County Chief Magistrate Pamela Achieng’ Monday to answer to charges for the heinous act allegedly forced the victim into his car a Toyota fielder, and then drove her towards the vet farm area where he raped her at gun point.

According to the victim who is a resident of Gichagi area in Ngong, the accused, after the act then drove her to Ngong town, dropped her and drove away. The victim went to Ngong Police Station where she reported the incident.

“The driver of the said car allegedly grabbed the victim after identifying himself as the police officer and drove her to the farm where he raped her at gunpoint before abandoning her at Ngong town,” read the initial police report in part.

The accused denied all the charges and the case is scheduled for hearing on 15th January 2024.

The officer who went into hiding after the act was smoked out by detectives Saturday and taken into custody after which he was arraigned before the Court.