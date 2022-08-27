Police officer arrested for stealing Ksh 71,000 from OCS

A police officer is being held at Masii Police station in Mwala Sub County after he allegedly broke into the office of the OCS at the station where he is attached and stole Ksh 71, 000 cash bail.

Constable Paul Chege Lore is alleged to have broken into his boss’s office yesterday, prompting his arrest and detention at the same station.

According to a police report, Chege will answer to charges of office breaking and committing a felony contrary.

The report says the suspect, while on duty at the report office at around 7:00AM broke and entered the OCS office at Masii police station, where he broke the OCS table drawers and accessed a cash bail book containing Sh71, 000.

He was also found in possession of two spent cartridges and a teargas canister. He is expected to be arraigned before a Machakos court on Monday.