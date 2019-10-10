Police officer arrested in connection to Ksh6m Eastleigh robbery

Two police officers and a civilian have been arrested in connection with the Friday night six million shillings robbery at 8th Street-Eastleigh.

The three are Police Constable Simon Mwaniki of Kayole Police Station, Police Constable Kelvin Marangu of DCI Kasarani and a civilian Martin Kithinji.

PC Mwaniki who has been on the run since the robbery was on Wednesday night arrested at Kahawa West alongside PC Marangu and Kithinji.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the three were arrested by detectives from Pangani who were acting on Intelligence leads.

Detectives intercepted a Toyota Caldina Registration number KAY 443N occupied by the three and effected the arrest. After Interrogation, Mwaniki led detectives to his two houses at Kayole Junction and Hurlingham, where 29,000 Kenya shillings and 8,800 US Dollars in fake currencies were recovered.

Also recovered 30 live rounds of mmmos, 5 Speed Governors & recorded Compliance Certificates, Forged Driving Licenses, and suspicious documents including NTSA Stamps, PSV Certificates, Work Permits, and Various Police items.

The three are in custody and further investigations are on going.

They now join colleagues Catherine Waithera Wairimu, Wilson Cheruiyot, Daniel Kiokorir and Alex Kandie who were arrested last week together with a Cameroonian national after they allegedly raided a lodging and robbed the businessmen 6 million shillings.