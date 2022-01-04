Police officer arrested in Murang’a for defiling a minor

A police officer based at Muthithi Police Station in Murang’a County has been arrested on suspicion of having defiled a minor.

According to a police report, the officer, Letingis Lentirangoi is suspected to have defiled the minor who had been placed in police custody.

The reports says the minor who is 15 years old was remanded at Muthithi Police Station after appearance at Kigumo Law Courts on 31st December 2021 and while in custody a police officer on duty at the report office took her to an adjacent office and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The minor then reported the incident to the OCS who ordered that she be taken to hospital for treatment and a P3 form be filled by a doctor at Kigumo Hospital.

Investigations have positively identified the suspected police officer and he is in custody awaiting arraignment.