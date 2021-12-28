Police officer arrested attempting to sell firearm in Nakuru

A police officer attached to police headquarters operations branch and seconded to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has been arrested in Nakuru County while attempting to sell a firearm.

Police Constable Patrick Kimani was arrested by detectives from Naivasha Sub-County at Craft Yard Club where the transaction was supposed to take place.

He was in company of a taxi driver Joseph Mwangi Maina, 38 years old and a 30 years old woman Joy Wairimu Kinoti.

Detectives were able to recover a pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition, a box containing 25 rounds of ammunition, a Certificate of Appointment, four NEMA and several phones.

And in Machakos County a police woman was seriously injured after a lorry run over her right leg fracturing it.

According to a police report, Sergent Phylis Mwikali of Athi River police station was controlling traffic at Mlolongo Flyover along the Nairobi to Mombasa road, when she pulled over an Isuzu Lorry driven by Alex Kihara, as the driver parked the lorry, he run over the officers right leg.

She was rushed to hospital for medical attention while the lorry was impounded and the driver put in custody.