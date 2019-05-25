Police officer attached to Parliament found dead in her house

A police officer attached to Parliament, Hellen Kwamboka, Saturday morning found dead in her house in Umoja Estate, Nairobi.

The body was discovered after the woman failed to turn up for duty.

According to police investigations show the house to the slain officer was broken into.

Buru-Buru Division Criminal Investigation Officers who visited the scene found the body of the slain officer lying on her bed with signs of strangulation and a deep cut on her head with blood stains all over the house.

Kwamboka, who last reported to work on Thursday, May 23, left for home at around 7pm with police saying that it was the last time she was seen in public.

Police are pursuing the officer’s boyfriend who is said to be the last person to have visited her.

The DCI are working with mobile phone service providers to trace the phone of the deceased, which was stolen and switched off.