Police officer attached to DP’s office found dead in Nairobi

A Police officer at the centre of the ongoing probe of the 39 billion shillings fake military arms fraud was found dead in his house in Nairobi’s Imara Daima estate Thursday evening.

According to the police, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei’s body was found lying on the floor of his house with a bullet wound in the head. His official firearm, a Jericho Pistol was lying next to his body.

One spent cartridge was also recovered from the scene. Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was attached to Deputy President’s office and was on duty when former sports Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners allegedly visited the office to seal the fake arms deal.

Sergeant, 33 went missing since Wednesday when he was supposed to accompany his colleagues to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for interrogation in the Sh39.5 billion fake arms probe.

According to the police, neighbors detected a foul smell emanating from the police officers house and immediately informed the police.

Director of Criminal investigation George Kinoti who was on his way from Mombasa visited the scene of crime briefly and ordered officers from the homicide department to take charge.

The slain officer’s body was moved to City mortuary awaiting postmortem.

A former minister, Rashid Echesa, has since been charged with forgery. The US firm Eco Advanced Technologies alleges that Echesa approached with a fake deal to supply arms to the Kenyan military.

Echesa has denied any wrongdoing and is out on bail.