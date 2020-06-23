Police officer charged with murder of 13-year-old Yassin Moyo

Duncan Ndiema, a police officer accused of fatally shooting a 13-year boy in March this year has been charged.

Ndiema was charged with the murder of Yassin Hussein Moyo in Huruma in early March.

The suspect who appeared before High Court Judge Luka Kimaru pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ndiema took a plea after he had tested negative to the new coronavirus despite exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms on June 19.

The plea taking exercise was deferred after his lawyer Danstan Omari said that the officer had been admitted to the Mbagathi Hospital pending the results of a coronavirus test.

He has been remanded at Capitol Hill Police Station pending the determination of his bail application on Wednesday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved the arrest and prosecution of Ndiema early this month.

The police officer is accused of shooting the deceased in the stomach on March 30 as he watched the police officers implement the dusk to dawn curfew from the balcony of their family home in Huruma, Nairobi.

The standard eight died shortly while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.