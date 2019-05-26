Police officer found dead in Umoja estate

Police have launched investigations into the death of an administration police officer attached to Umoja Administration Police camp.

The body of the deceased was discovered in his house early Sunday morning bearing a gunshot wound in what is suspected to have been a case of suicide.

The deceased was an Administration Police officer attached to Nairobi’s Umoja II police post.

Kamukunji sub-county Police Commander Adamson Bungei says investigations into the incident have already commenced.

The death of the officer brings to four the number of law enforcers who have died over the last one month.

This comes just a day after the body of a police officer attached to parliament was recovered at a house in Umoja in what points to possible murder.

The police officer Hellen Kwamboka’s body was found Saturday morning found dead in her house in Umoja Estate, Nairobi.

The body was discovered after she failed to turn up for duty.

According to police investigations show the house to the slain officer was broken into.

Buru-Buru Division Criminal Investigation Officers who visited the scene found the body of the slain officer lying on her bed with signs of strangulation and a deep cut on her head with blood stains all over the house.

Kwamboka, who last reported to work on Thursday, May 23, left for home at around 7pm with police saying that it was the last time she was seen in public.

