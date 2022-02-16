Police officer feted for exemplary service to locals in Molo

The Molo business community have honoured a female police officer for her exemplary performance to the area residents.

Speaking during the function at a Molo hotel, their representative, Evans Ngigi observed that Betty Jepkemoi has been addressing their issues well without fear or favour.

They described her as having a motherly nature in handling issues reported at the station more especially children matters.

The business elites treated the officer with gifts donated by the residents. Thereafter, the officer had lunch treat by the area legislator, Kuria Kimani.

Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri through an appreciation message to the officer hailed the determination of the officer adding it’s a selfless act to diligently serve the public.

“This officer has made me proud. I appreciate her so much. Thank you Molo team for recognizing her. This is a true mirror of how this service should be,” Kiraguri said.

The police commander said that she will write an appreciation letter too to be reflected in Betty Jepkemboi’s office file.

Ngigi on his part commended the effort by the officers in improving security in the area and urged the locals to collaborate with them in a bid to create a conducive environment for all to carry out their day to day businesses.