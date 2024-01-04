Police officer in hospital after shooting himself, Murang’a County

A junior police officer attached to Kangema Police Station in Murang’a County is fighting for his life in a local hospital after he shot himself on Tuesday evening.

The officer at around 5pm used the rifle he was assigned for security duties to shoot himself through the mouth while he was at the staff quarters.

Police officers who were around when they heard the gunshot rushed to the scene only to find their colleague lying down.

The officer was rushed to the nearby Kangema Sub County Hospital before he was transferred to Murang’a Level Five Hospital after his condition worsened.

Some of his colleagues who talked to the media said the officer in the past few days looked depressed and added he mostly kept to himself to avoid being close to fellow police officers.

Murang’a County Police Commander David Mathiu confirming the incident said doctors for the better part of Wednesday morning were still trying to remove the bullet.

He said the condition of the victim is not stable adding doctors are working to rescue the life of the junior officer.

Mathiu noted that they are yet to establish the motive behind the incident and asked all police officers in the county to seek help when faced with problems instead of thinking of taking their lives.

“We understand people experience various difficulties in their lives which may lead to depression but it’s advisable to seek help from your seniors or relevant government bodies or even the clergy instead of taking your life,” the County Commander advised the officers.

Last month, another police officer shot himself dead in the neighbouring Nyakianga Police Station.