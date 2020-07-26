Police officer among two arrested in possession of ivory

A police officer and two other men have been arrested in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County in possession of 1.5 kilogram of ivory.

An administration police officer Simon Otieno Ochieng who is also the former body guard of Governor Patrick Khaemba was arrested alongside Wycliffe Kiboi Ndiema and Solomon Kibet Simotwa with the ivory worth 1 million shillings.

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Kenya Wildlife Service who posed as potential buyers arrested the three Saturday while transporting the ivory on a motorbike.

Endebess Sub County DCI Officer Peter Ochieng said the three have been on the police radar were arrested by a multi-agency team of KWS officers from Nairobi and DCI officers from the area.

According to the Trans Nzoia County police Commander Ayub Ali, the three were in the process of selling the ivory to undercover intelligence officers from the KWS who had posed as potential buyers.

The Police boss said the three will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.