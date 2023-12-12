Police officer killed by speeding car along Malaba-Bungoma Road

A police officer based at Amagoro Patrol base was killed by a runaway vehicle at Koteko Roadblock along Malaba-Bungoma Road in Teso North Sub County.

Confirming the incident, Teso North Police Sub Commander Joseph Matiku said they have launched investigations in a bid to nab and bring to book the driver of the vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the vehicle, which was suspected to be ferrying smuggled goods, defied the order of police to stop for inspection. Instead, it sped off, running over Police Constable Nancy Chepchumba.

The said vehicle sped off towards Bungoma from Malaba Border.

Constable Nancy was rushed to Kocholia Sub County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been moved to Moi and Teaching Referral Hospital in Eldoret, awaiting postmortem and burial.

The incident came barely two months after a similar incident when another Police Constable PC Simiyu was hit by another runaway vehicle at the same scene. He succumbed to injuries at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The accident was characterized with a lot of drama where residents who do not value the sanctity of human life stole the deceased android phone and her AK 47 rifle.

However, the police officers who were manning the roadblock launched an immediate search for the stolen rifle where it was recovered in the nearby bush.

Cases of road accidents along Malaba-Bungoma Road continue unabated with boda bodas and overlapping trucks, contributing immensely to these macabre deaths.

The deceased sister, Naomi Chepkemei, said they are yet to come to terms with the sudden death of their sister who was the family breadwinner.

“I am appealing to the government to speed up the investigation to ensure justice has been served,” she said.

Smuggling is a big menace in Busia town impacting negatively on development and revenue collection as many traders opt for cheap smuggled items from Uganda.