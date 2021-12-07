Cop goes on shooting spree, kills wife and five others

A police constable based at the Kabete Police Station has shot dead six people before committing suicide.

The deceased include his wife, neighbours and bodaboda riders who had rushed to his house to check what had happened when they heard gunshots.

According to a police report, the officer while armed with AK 47 Serial no 4915724 went on a shooting spree where he shot and killed six people including two bodaboda riders one who died while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The officer has been identified as Police Constable Benson Imbatu a resident of J Heights Apartments near N market in Dagoretti Sub-County.

“Today at around 0100hrs, where it was reported by one Purity Cheruiyot of Tel. No. 0712194084, a neighbour of one No. 61593 pc Benson Imbatu a Resident of Heights Apartments near N market that she had a loud bang from a house occupied by the said Officer and his wife only identified as Carol.” Stated the report.

Two other people sustained gunshot injuries and are undergoing treatment at KNH.

The firearm was recovered with four rounds of ammunition, four empty cartridges were also recovered.

Meanwhile, bodaboda riders have blocked a section of the road at Mountain area, a few meters from Kabete Police Station causing traffic snarl up following the shooting incident.