Police officer robbed of his gun in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa County are investigating an incident in which a senior police officer was robbed of his gun by gangsters riding on a Tuk Tuk.

According to a police report, the senior officer of the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police, was blocked by a Tuk Tuk around Loreto Convent area in Mombasa as he drove to his residence located in Kizingo forcing him to stop.

When he went to enquire from the occupants of the Tuk Tuk what the matter was, one of the three occupants of the Tuk Tuk pointed a pistol at him while the rest searched him and robbed him of a pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The Tuk tuk whose registration number was not recorded sped off towards the direction of the ferry.