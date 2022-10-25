Police officer stabs school bursar in row over school fees

A police officer is being held at Mwingi Central police station after stabbing a school bursar in a row over school fees.

The misunderstanding ensued when the school Bursar Alex Mwanzia, objected to the demand for a school refund by the said police officer who has been identified as Haji Boru that the money cannot be given to him as cash but could be transferred to his son’s college fees account.

The police officer then immediately drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed him severally, before he was rescued by fellow workers and students.

Confirming the incident on phone, Mwingi Central OCPD Peter Mutuma said the suspect went to the school where his son studied and asked to be refunded extra money (there was an over payment of school fees) that had been paid through the Constituency Development Fund.

The police officer Mr. Boru forked out a knife as reported and stabbed the Mr. Alex Mwanzia, the Bursar, near his left arm.

The bursar was rushed to the hospital and he is currently admitted at a local private hospital as he awaits to record a police statement.

Boru is meanwhile held at the Mwingi Police Station awaiting to be arraigned in Court.