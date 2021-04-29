Police officer who killed barman over Kshs. 450 fit to stand trial

Written By: KNA

Victor Kiprop Ruto(right) appearing before Kabarnet High Court Judge Justus Bwonwonga

A 28-year-old Police officer who is accused of killing a bar owner after a disagreement over a Kshs. 450 bill has been certified fit to stand trial.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

According to a psychiatric report from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Victor Kiprop Ruto is normal and is aware of the allegation levelled against him.

Also Read  20 years imprisonment for defilement reduced to 10 years on appeal

Kiprop has been charged with committing a murder charge contrary to section 213 of the Penal Code.

He committed the offence on April 5, 2021 at 10.30pm at Three Ways Bar in Kipsarman village in Baringo Central sub-county within Baringo county he murdered Rueben Kemei Cherutoi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

However, when he was arraigned to take plea before Kabarnet High Court Judge Justus Bwonwonga, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Also Read  Miscarriage rates 'over 40% higher' in black women

Judge Bwonwonga released him on a Sh600, 000 bond as there was no objection from the prosecution.

Also Read  Covid: Sugar company donates hand sanitizer worth Ksh 5.6 million

The DPP through Joseck Abwajo asked that the accused provide a surety of similar amount and be in custody until the bond terms are approved by the Deputy Registrar.

The court set mention date of the case for 10th May and a pretrial conference on 24th May this year.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR