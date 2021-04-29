Police officer who killed barman over Kshs. 450 fit to stand trial

A 28-year-old Police officer who is accused of killing a bar owner after a disagreement over a Kshs. 450 bill has been certified fit to stand trial.

According to a psychiatric report from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Victor Kiprop Ruto is normal and is aware of the allegation levelled against him.

Kiprop has been charged with committing a murder charge contrary to section 213 of the Penal Code.

He committed the offence on April 5, 2021 at 10.30pm at Three Ways Bar in Kipsarman village in Baringo Central sub-county within Baringo county he murdered Rueben Kemei Cherutoi.

However, when he was arraigned to take plea before Kabarnet High Court Judge Justus Bwonwonga, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Bwonwonga released him on a Sh600, 000 bond as there was no objection from the prosecution.

The DPP through Joseck Abwajo asked that the accused provide a surety of similar amount and be in custody until the bond terms are approved by the Deputy Registrar.

The court set mention date of the case for 10th May and a pretrial conference on 24th May this year.