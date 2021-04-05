Police officer who killed herder in Machakos arrested

A police officer who allegedly shot dead a herder found grazing in a restricted area in Machakos town has been arrested.

Earlier, the police officer was forced to run for his dear life after angry residents bayed for his blood.

The locals however, set ablaze 30-acre grazing field and a hay store belonging to Machakos veterinary farm in retaliation.

The irate residents expressing their displeasure on the officer`s act whom they allege took the herders’ cows and demanded that they part with 6,000 shillings in order to get the cattle back.

In the process he shot in the air ,and later pointed his gun at the herder, fired killing him on the spot.

Police had a difficult time trying to collect the body of the deceased as the angry residents blocked them.

It took the intervention of Machakos sub county DCIO Rhoda Kanyi who assured the agitated public that the police officer had been arrested.

The DCIO called on eyewitnesses to come forward and give the account of what happened as police continue with investigations.