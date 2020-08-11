Police officers arrested for alcohol theft released on bail

Four police officers accused of stealing alcohol they were supposed to guard have been released on a 300,000 shillings cash bail pending investigations.

The four including the OCPD at Boya Police Station denied the charges at a Kisumu court.

The police officers appeared before judge Peter Gesora where they denied stealing the alcohol from a truck they were tasked with guarding after it was involved in an accident in Nyando.

The officers namely Bernard Macharia, Jane Chepkemei and Rodrick Labuchushet are reported to have ferried the alcohol to their homes where some of it was recovered.

The truck they were guarding was involved in an accident on its way to Kisumu from Nairobi.

The court was informed the alcohol that was allegedly stolen was worth 1.9 million shillings and was the property of London distillers. 72 bottles of the alcoholic drinks were recovered.

Elsewhere, Justice Hellen Wasingwa has granted conservatory orders to stop the re-appointment of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) pending the hearing of a case challenging their appointment on the 1st of October 2020.

The order restrains the deliberation, renewal and or extension of the contract of employment of Robert Pavel Oimeke as the Director General of the Energy and Petroleum regulatory authority pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

Finally, three police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery with violence.

The case against the trio William Mutua, Henry Maitai and Jonathan Sankale will be heard on the 22nd of September 2020.