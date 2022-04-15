Fuel transport tankers will be escorted by police officers as the government embarks on a three-day process to resolve the two-weeks long fuel shortage crisis that has gripped the country.

In a statement Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed police officers to also guard petrol stations.

On Thursday, Acting Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma said normal fuel supply across the country will be stabilised within the next 72 hours.

To resolve the crisis, the CS said the government will allow the movement of oil tankers on a privileged basis, further calling on fuel retailing outlets to operate on a 24-hour basis.