Police officers directed to escort fuel tankers, man petrol stations

Fuel transport tankers will be escorted by police officers as the government embarks on a three-day process to resolve the two-weeks long fuel shortage crisis that has gripped the country. 

In a statement Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed police officers to also guard petrol stations.

On Thursday, Acting Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma said normal fuel supply across the country will be stabilised within the next 72 hours.

To resolve the crisis, the CS said the government will allow the movement of oil tankers on a privileged basis, further calling on fuel retailing outlets to operate on a 24-hour basis.

 

  

Latest posts

Pamoja Tuungane donates foodstuff to Marsabit County

Christine Muchira

Christians across the country to usher in Easter festivities

Christine Muchira

2022 polls debates: MCK says its behind debate team idea

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More