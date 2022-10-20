Police officers guilty of extra-judicial murder will be prosecuted

Members of the disbanded Special Services Unit found guilty of killing Kenyans shall face the full wrath of the law, President Dr William Ruto has said.

Speaking during the 59th Mashujaa day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Dr Ruto said time is ripe to retire such terrible tactics and professionalise the criminal justice system.

“I directed that immediate measures be undertaken to disband the Special Services Unit in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and with urgency investigations must commence so that those found culpable are held accountable,” He said.

He said the government is taking strong measures to facilitate the enhancement of capacities along the criminal justice system chain.

“A professional police cannot be weaponised in pursuit of divisive or partisan agenda and can never resort to disastrous policies like extra-judicial murder as part of policing,” He said.

The President emphasied that the independence of the National Police Service is essential for its institutional credibility and efficiency and effective maintenance of law and order.

“I believe we can keep this country safe and secure without tormenting our people. We can efficiently and effectively suppress crime, monitor, disrupt and apprehend criminals without abducting, torturing, killing or causing citizens to disappear,” He said.

The Head of State said there must be robust mechanisms throughout the police service to maintain high professional standards, scrupulous adherence to the rule of law, accountability for actions and decisions and operational transparency.

He said his government will not tolerate lawlessness and has undertaken necessary personnel realignments in the security services to facilitate the rapid achievement of their objectives.

“On my first day in office, I executed the instrument to actualise the financial autonomy of the National Police Service, and have given the necessary directives to enable it rapidly achieve national security strategic objectives. These actions extend to the facilitation of the Director of Criminal Investigations to expeditiously resolve investigations to a standard that can support effective prosecution and secure conviction,” He said.

At the same time, President Dr Ruto decried the level of security in some parts of the Country leading to low life expectancy.

“Poverty and the cost of living are high because markets and supply chains have been disrupted or threatened by insecurity. The well-being of residents in these areas is as paramount as that of every other citizen of Kenya,” He said.

He said while terrorists, bandits, cattle rustlers and all manner of violent criminals have wreaked havoc on the lives of residents in these areas for too long, the Government will deal with the insecurity once and for all.

