Police open probe into shooting of 40 year old man in Limuru

Police officers in Ndeiya Sub County in Limuru are investigating an incident where a middle aged man was shot dead outside his gate in early hours of Wednesday morning.

Daniel Muchiri, aged 40 years and a business person in Nairobi was confronted by 2 men seen on the CCTV footage at the gate around 1AM and shot three times before they hopped in a vehicle and sped off.

While confirming the incident, Ndeiya Sub County Police Commander Mary Mnyolmo said police visited the scene and investigations have commenced.

Daniel Muchiri was shot dead by unknown people outside his home in Ng’amba village

PHOTO: Ephantus Githua

Detectives in the case will carry out forensic scrutiny of the CCTV footage to try and unmask the culprits.

Isaiah Githaiga, an uncle of the victim said they heard a confrontation at night and thereafter three gun shots were fired.

They then rushed to find out what was happening only to discover Muchiri unconsciously inside his car. Muchiri was rushed to Kikuyu Mission hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident lamented over the increased insecurity incidents and decried delayed response from Security agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...