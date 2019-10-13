Police officers killed in Garissa IED attack

An unknown number of police officers have been killed after their vehicle ran over a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along Damajare Harehare road near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai confirmed the incident in a statement but did not disclose the number of officers killed but promised to give an update.

However, there were reports that 10 officers had lost their lives.

He said the officers from Harehare GSU camp were on patrol when their vehicle hit the IED.

“The National Police Service regrets to inform the public that NPS officers were on patrol along Damajale-Harehare Road near the Kenya-Somali border when their motor vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device, unfortunately, we lost some officers and the vehicle they travelling in was severely damaged”, Mutyambai said.

Police have launched investigations into the Saturday evening incident.

A joint patrol of Kenya Defence Forces, Administration Police, Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit and regular police had been dispatched to the area to pursue the attackers.