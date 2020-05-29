Police officers manning roadblocks in Thika receive donations

Police officers manning road blocks in Thika and its environs have Friday received food donations as well as sanitizers and masks in recognition of the good work they are doing.

Thika MP Eng. Wainaina Wajungle visited the officers in their respective areas of deployment where he lauded their efforts in mitigating the spread of Covid 19 pandemic.

Wainaina who spoke at Kilimambogo at the Thika – Garrisa Road block said the officers are doing a commendable job of enforcing the Governments’ measures on movement while at the same time ensuring security of residents.

He singled out police officers as well health care workers saying they should be celebrated.

Thika East acting County Commander Mary Florence was at hand to welcome the MP and at the same time demonstrate to him how the officers are using a drone for surveillance saying it has helped them nab those trying to flout the laid down movement guidelines.

Mary said at least 30 people have been arrested as they tried to evade the road block saying the drone which can climb up to a height of 500 meters has made their work easier.

The legislator urged Kenyans to observe the guidelines set by the Government and ensure they are indoors before curfew checks in to avoid altercations with the law enforcement agencies.

“Because of adhering to these guidelines, we have been able to at least contain the spread of the disease. he said.

Meanwhile the MP commended a section of Makongeni PCEA Kiambu County youth fellowship who have invented a Covid-19 auto-disinfecting spray booth to complement efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The 6 young innovators took 5 days to make the booth at a cost of Ksh 140,000.

The Youth Innovation Project Team leader, Erick Karau Ng’ang’a said they came up with the idea of the booth after realizing that Kenyans remain extremely exposed to the virus as a majority can’t access sanitizers.

Ng’ang’a said the booth which uses both electricity and solar has a sensor and once a person steps into the booth, the sensor automatically triggers the disinfecting spray to the person while the disinfectant is drawn from a container next to the booth.

The MP expressed his admiration saying it is a wake up to other young graduates and donated Ksh 50,000 to the group to help market the product.

“These young people have demonstrated that our Country has unexploited talent, knowledge, skills and competence to produce goods locally for our use and for export. This is in line with a bill I have sponsored in Parliament seeking to have Kenya consume locally manufactured goods.” He said.

Wainaina said the booth will be of great use when religious organizations resume services saying, “Such booth will ensure that those entering congested places have been disinfected and therefore don’t pose a danger to others. This will definitely help in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the country.”

Parish Head, Rev. Simon Gathiora commended the youth for their innovation saying the church will continue supporting such projects.