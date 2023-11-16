Police officers to get 40pc salary increase in proposed recommendations

The National Police Service Officers, National Prisons Services Officers and National Youth Service Officers are set to receive a 40 percent salary increment in the next three years.

Speaking in State House Nairobi after receiving recommendations on police reforms from the David maraga led taskforce, President William Ruto said the review in salaries will enhance the morale of police officers.

“The review of the terms and conditions of service for our men and women in uniform will enhance their morale and transform our security. It will increase our capacity to protect Kenyans, their belonging, their freedom and their interests the appropriate environment for investments and enterprises to grow and thrive,” said Ruto.

The head of state further vowed to firmly deal with corruption which he cited as a serious problem in the police service.

In addition, the President directed the review of legislative and policy framework governing operations within the NPS, KPS, NYS to ensure accountability and transparency.

Ruto also ordered the implementation of the human resource policy on transfer for all officers to ensure no officer service for more than three years in the same county.

The Maraga led taskforce was appointed on 21st December, 2022 to access and recommend improvement of working and living conditions of police officers and identify and recommend legal, policy, administrative, institutional, and operational reforms in the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Police Service for effective service delivery.