Police on alert following terror threat at Thika Law courts

Police in Thika are on high alert following reports of a terror threat targeting Thika Law Courts early Wednesday.

The alert forced court proceedings to delay for hours as security was being heightened outside the court and the Deputy County Commissioner’s (DCC) compound that houses the facility.

There were heavy police checks on those entering the DCC’s compound and the court over the course of the day with the busy offices experiencing little congestion of visitors compared to other days.

Thika West DCC Mbogo Mathioya said the intelligence reports were received early today in the form of a note that had been dropped at the police gate forcing them to move with speed to manage any situation.

He assured the court administration of their security urging them to continue with their duties normally. He also assured members of the public that government and court services will go on uninterrupted, urging civil servants not to panic.

Thika Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo said operations at the court resumed normally from 10am after receiving assurances from security agencies.

She further urged the public to stay calm as the security agencies have assured them of safety adding that the court is still running its daily activities and is open to the public.