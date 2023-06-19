Police on the hunt of a trader accused of vandalizing Kenya Power equipment

Police on the hunt of a trader accused of vandalizing Kenya Power...

Police in Kiambu have launched a manhunt for the owner of a scrap metal yard accused of dealing with vandalized Kenya power equipment.

A raid at his yard saw the recovery of assorted Kenya Power equipment worth 11 million shillings that is believed to have been vandalized.

Transformer fuses, pylon bindings, transformer laminations, transformer shells, high tension cables among other equipment vandalized from power lines were among the recovered items.

The recovery was made on Sunday night following a raid at Patrick King’ori’s premises located in Ndenderu location and who has since gone into hiding.

One suspect identified as Florence Kariuki, aged 30 years, was arrested during the raid as efforts to arrest the main suspect intensify.