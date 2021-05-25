T.I. and Tiny have been accused of drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation.

Social media recently became awash with sexual allegations against rapper T.I., government names Clifford Joseph. Not only has T.I. been implicated, but it seems his wife Tiny (Tameka) Harris is involved too!

17 people came forward in March to accuse the couple of sexual assault and since then, 13 more people have come forward. Most recently, two women accused the couple of drugging and assaulting them. This has led the Los Angeles Police Department to open investigations against the two musicians.

In January, a former friend of Tiny, Sabrina Peterson, put up an Instagram post that alleged that T.I. once put a gun to her head. This was followed by 30 more Instagram posts from 30 different people who claimed that T.I. and Tiny drugged them and forced or coerced them into sex.

The couple has vehemently denied the allegations with T.I. even posting a video on Instagram calling the claims “egregious”. “Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults. … We ain’t never forced nobody, we ain’t never drugged nobody against their will, we ain’t never held nobody against their will, we ain’t never made nobody do anything”. He said.

