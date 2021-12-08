Police probe death of colleague in Narok North

Police in Narok are investigating an incident where a 35-year-old police constable based at Olokurto police station in Narok North Sub County was killed by unknown people.

Narok North Deputy County Commander Frederick Siundu said the police officer’s body was found 100 meters from his rental house near the police station lying in a pool of blood.

He said the body had a deep cut on the left side of the head that had pierced to the left ear dividing it into two, and a cut on his left hand above the elbow inflicted by a sharp object.

“The incident was so shocking because the police officer was on duty yesterday and looked very healthy and happy. We are still investigating the circumstances that led to his death,” he said.

Siundu said the deceased was among the officers who have rented houses outside the police post saying it was unfortunate that an officer who is supposed to protect the residents was killed in such an inhuman way.

He called on residents with any information on the circumstances that surrounded the death of the officer to report to any police station or chief’s office so as to fast-track the investigation process.

The sub county commander wondered why there was no one who came out to rescue or report the incident yet the area that the officer was killed is surrounded by many residential houses.

“We want all the residents to know that the police officers are employed to maintain law and order. If a police person can be killed in such a manner and no one even attempts to rescue him, then that is very serious,” said Siundu.

The police boss condoled with the family of the deceased and the police fraternity saying they had lost an officer who was dedicated to his job and interacted well with the members of the public.

The body was taken to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary as investigations continue.